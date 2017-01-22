A disappointing final round of 77 ended any hopes of Paul Dunne challenging for the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship, with England's Tommy Fleetwood claiming a dramatic victory on the final hole.

The 26-year-old recorded his second win on the European Tour with a birdie on the final hole to deprive Dustin Johnson, Bernd Wiesberger and Pablo Larrazabal of a play-off in a dramatic finale in a final round 67.

Dunne started out just four shots off overnight leader Tyrell Hatton, but endured his worst round of the competition.

Six bogeys, compared to four in his previous three rounds, put paid to any chance of remaining high on the leaderboard, though he began in decent form.

The Greystones golfer was level par for the day when he got to the fifth, and that was the beginning of three successive bogeys.