Seámus Power carded a round of 70 at the CareerBuilder Challenge in California to join a cluster of players on seven-under-par, seven shots off leader American Hudson Swafford.

The Waterford man began the day just three shots off the lead after an opening round of 67, and though he dropped just one shot at the par-four 18th, he struggled to find the same rhythm on the putting greens.

Power picked up birdies at the third, fifth and eleventh holes for a two-under par round and is joined by Jason Dufner and eight others on seven under overall.

Swafford however is the man to catch after he carded a flawless seven-under-par 65 over the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

The 29-year-old, whose three previous full seasons on the PGA Tour have yielded only three top-10 finishes, started well with three birdies in his first five holes and picked up further gains at the 18th, first, fourth and seventh to lead by one from New Zealander Danny Lee and first-round leader Dominic Bozzelli.

Bozzelli followed his opening 64 on the Stadium Course with a 67 at LaQuinta, while Lee shot an eight-under 64 at the same venue.

Brendan Steele and Brian Harman are tied for fourth on 12 under, with England's Greg Owen and Scot Martin Laird leading the European challenge on 10 under and sharing sixth place with five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

The first three rounds are spread over three courses before a 54-hole cut, with each player also tackling the Stadium Course and LaQuinta CC.