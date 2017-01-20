Paul Dunne shot an impressive round of 66 on the second day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to finish just two shots off leader Martin Kaymer, who sits on 12 under.

The Wicklow man, who started four shots off the overnight lead, picked up four shots on his first nine, including an eagle on the 18th hole.

A bogey on 12 was his only blip of the day as he signed for a six-under-par round.

“I gave myself a lot of chances, took a few and missed a few,” Dunne, now tied for third, told Sky Sports.

“My game is in good shape, I hit a lot of good iron shots. I’m happy with the last couple of days. Hopefully I can do the same the next two days.

“Yeah, it would be great [to continue like this].

“It’s nice to be up there again. That’s why we practice and that’s what we prepare for.

“It’s going to be nice to be in one of the later groups tomorrow.

"Hopefully I can play like I did the last couple of days over the weekend and I think I have a good chance.”

Asked how he spent the break over between the seasons, the 24-year-old said: “I was home for four weeks, I didn’t touch a club for three weeks.

"I practiced for a week at home, then I was in Dubai last week doing a bit of practice with a couple of friends, so I haven’t been doing much really.

“I’ve been having a bit of coffee and chilling out and that’s about it really.”

Rafael Cabrera is in second place on 11 under.

