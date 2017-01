Seamus Power is just three off the lead at the CareerBuilder Challenge in California after shooting an impressive opening 67.

The Waterford man finished in a tie for 49th at last weekend's Sony Open in Hawaii and made a strong start Stateside on Thursday as he looks to build some early season momentum.

He holed seven birdies to sit five-under-par, one ahead of Phil Mickelson, with American Dominic Bozzelli setting the pace on eight-under after his sizzling 64.