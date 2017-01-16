South African Open runner-up Rory McIlroy says he is happy with his start to the 2017 season as he undergoes a scan to uncover the extent of his recent back injury.

The Northern Irishman played through the pain in losing a play-off to Graeme Storm at the SA Open after revealing on Friday morning that he had considered pulling out of the event due to the problem.

Storm’s remarkable win came eighty-three days after losing his European Tour card by €100, but was given a reprieve when Patrick Reed failed to play enough events to join the Tour and he made the most of his second coming in Johannesburg.

It is the Englishman’s second European Tour title and first since he won the French Open in 2007.

"It’s a great story...I’m really pleased for him"

McIlroy admitted he was disappointed not to win, but was full of praise for the winner.

“It was disappointing, but in saying that, Graeme’s played well all week,” he said.

“It’s a great story, going from thinking he’s lost his card last year, to winning first week back out this year. I’m really pleased for him.

“I wish I could have done something more, but it’s definitely something to build on in the weeks ahead.”

The world number two confirmed he will undergo a scan today after playing in Johannesburg with his back taped up and taking anti-inflammatories.

He could miss next week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, but is eager to address the injury.

"It was manageable this week with tape and a few pills so I am fine but first and foremost I have to get fully fit and healthy again and hopefully I'll be all right to play next week."