Justin Thomas tied the 54-hole record on the PGA Tour as he stretched his lead in the Sony Open in Hawaii to seven shots with a blemish-free five under par 65 on Saturday.

Thomas became the youngest man in PGA Tour history to record a sub-60 round with an opening 59 in Honolulu before following it up with 64 on Friday for the lowest 36-hole total of all-time.

And he moved into the record books for a third day in a row as, despite his worst round of the week, a fifth birdie of the day on the final hole took him to 22 under par overall to go into the final day in a commanding position.

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is Thomas' nearest challenger - seven shots back on 15 under - after matching his fellow American's third-round 65, while England's Justin Rose is among three players on 14 under par.

Waterford man Seamus Power continues to go well. He followed his second-round 66 with a fine 67 to sit on eight-under for the tournament.

Thomas, who led by five overnight, made eight straight pars before opening his birdie account on the par-five ninth, while he picked up further shots at the 10th, 14th, 16th and 18th.

He had made eagles on the 18th on Thursday and Friday although a putt from near 14 feet gave him a birdie in his first round of the week without a bogey.

"I was really happy to go bogey-free, that was a big goal of mine," Thomas - who won the SBS Tournament of Champions, also in Hawaii last week - told the PGA Tour's official website.

"I had a couple of saves but it was pretty easy, I was putting it in position off the tee. I just need to get a good night's rest and come out here and try and do it again."

Johnson also went bogey-free at Waialae Country Club, with birdies at the sixth, ninth, 10th, 12th and 18th, while Rose made a third round 66 to sit alongside American pair Gary Woodland and Hudson Swafford in a tie for third.

Scotland's Russell Knox is a shot further back as is Kevin Kisner, who missed a putt from nine feet for eagle on the last that would have given him a round of 59. He instead tapped in for birdie for a 60.