Rory McIlroy has made an excellent start at the BMW South Africa Open Championship and sits just one shot off the early clubhouse leader Fisher Trevor Junior.

The world number two had said earlier this week that he was keen to get 2017 off to a flying start as the headline name at the event, and he didn’t disappoint in Johannesburg as he carded a opening round 67.

McIlroy dropped shots at four and five, but seven birdies, including four on the back nine, propelled him up the leaderboard behind South African Fisher.

McIlroy's first round of the year ✍🏽



Tied second.

The player ranked 444th in the world birdied six of the final seven holes to charge to the top and take the early clubhouse lead, with a number of players yet to complete their respective rounds.

McIlroy however was pleased with his “solid” start to the year.

“I started off with a solid round of pars and had a nice run of birdies on the back nine,” he said.

“I gave myself plenty of chances, and probably missed a few, but I played well.

“On the back nine I scrambled a good bit to salvage a few holes, but it was a good solid round of golf.

“A good opening round.”