Jim Furyk has been named as the United States captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France.

The PGA of America has announced the 46-year-old, a veteran of nine playing appearances, will succeed Davis Love as the US seek to defend the trophy they won at Hazeltine last October.

Fred Couples was also a leadership contender for the match at Le Golf National near Paris but Furyk, a vice-captain to Love last year, was the preferred choice of the US Ryder Cup committee.

In a role reversal from Hazeltine, Love will serve as one of Furyk's vice-captains in France, it was also announced.

Furyk said: "I remember sitting in the room and knowing in my heart Davis was the best person to lead this team in 2016. Davis is going to be a very tough act to follow. He put a system in place and got the players behind it.

"It won't make my task easy but it is comforting knowing there is a system in place.

"So, as the first order of my presidency, I want to make sure everyone knows Davis Love III will be my vice-captain for 2018."

Furyk will pit his wits against Thomas Bjorn, who was named as Europe's captain last month.

He said: "Thomas is a friend, someone I look forward to sharing this process with - in a friendly manner, done well and done right.

"Thomas will be a great leader. I know the team is going to be strong. They are not going to be happy about the result at Hazeltine and as always the European crowd will be in full force. That whole atmosphere is going to provide a very difficult challenge for Team USA.

"We haven't won on foreign soil since 1993. We have got our work cut out but I am really excited about rolling up my sleeves and getting started."

Despite Furyk's vast playing experience in the event, he has actually only finished on the winning side twice, in 1999 and 2008. This he alluded as he spoke to media.

He said: "I will use my experiences - both good and bad. I think you can learn a lot from your mistakes. If you look at my record, I've learned a lot - put it that way!

"I have had a few mistakes along the way but I've got two years now to form the best way to run this team and I am looking forward to it."