American Justin Thomas claimed his third PGA Tour title with a three-shot victory at the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Thomas, who held a two-shot lead going into the final round, saw the job through with a four-under-par 69 to claim a second win in his last three tournaments.

It was not easy, though, as runner-up Hideki Matsuyama, who finished on 19 under, looked like clawing him back when he chipped in for an eagle two on the 14th.

Things got worse for Thomas on the next hole as he double-bogeyed the par five, but he finished strongly and birdied the final two holes to get his hands on the trophy.

Thomas told the Golf Channel: "I stumbled more than I wanted to but it shows where my game is at. I stuck it out and got the win."

Jordan Spieth looked ominous as he carded eight birdies in a bogey-free 65 - the best round of the day - to surge up the leaderboard and take a share of third with Pat Perez and Ryan Moore on 16 under.

Dustin Johnson was a shot further back while world number one Jason Day finished with an eagle to close on 13 under.