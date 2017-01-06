Victorious US Ryder Cup captain Davis Love faces a spell on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone in three places.

Love incurred the injury in a snowboarding accident in Idaho and underwent surgery on Thursday.

It was the third major procedure in four years for Love, who previously had back and hip surgeries.

In October, Love was widely lauded for guiding the US team to Ryder Cup victory over Europe after presiding over a losing effort four years before.

The 52-year-old American has won 21 PGA Tour events, including the 1997 PGA Championship.

Love was scheduled to play next week's Sony Open in Honolulu, but is now expected to be out of action for about three months.