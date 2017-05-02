Andy Mallon, one of Armagh’s "finest footballers", has called time on his inter-county career after a 14-year career with the Orchard County.

The Pearse Og clubman won four Ulster titles with Armagh throughout his career and helped his county secure the National League title in 2005, before receiving his All Star award the same year.

The Armagh defender announced his retirement on Armagh GAA’s website this evening stating: "I would like to take the opportunity to officially announce my retirement from county football.

Andy Mallon officially announces his retirement this evening and releases a statement on the Armagh website.https://t.co/5VAbPq2pG8 pic.twitter.com/FNzaufpLP0 — Armagh GAA (@Armagh_GAA) May 2, 2017

"I would like to thank every manager who has coached and mentored me along the way because without their help and guidance I would never have been able to fulfil my potential.

"Also to the men that have battled alongside me, I want to thank you all for the great years and great friendships I have made along the way. I never won the ultimate prize but in hindsight the ultimate prize for me was pulling on the orange jersey and fulfilling my childhood dream.

"I’d like to wish the current players and coaching staff every success in the coming Championship. They are a special group with a fantastic manager and I have no doubt the future is bright.

"Thanks for the memories."

The Armagh County Board paid tribute to the retiring Mallon, stating: "The official announcement of Andy Mallon’s retirement from county football marks the end of the inter-county playing career of one of Armagh’s finest footballers.

"Andy was part of Armagh’s U21 All-Ireland winning team in 2004 and received an All Star 2005. A true gentleman on and off the field, Andy was a great role model and an inspiring player."