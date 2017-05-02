Danny Sutcliffe, who quit the Dublin hurler panel last year, and former Mayo defender Tom Cunniffe feature in a 30-man squad named by New York manager Justin O'Halloran for Sunday's Connacht SFC preliminary round clash with Sligo at Gaelic Park.

Sutcliffe, a 2013 All Star, played in a recent challenge game for the Exiles against Donegal.

Cunniffe holds five senior Connacht medals and was part of the Castlebar Mitchels side that lost to Ballyboden St Enda's in the 2016 All-Ireland club final.

Other names in the panel include ex-Donegal forward Ross Wherity and Wicklow's Conor McGraynor.

Vice-captain and goalkeeper Vinny Cadden will be facing his native county.

New York panel: Vinny Caden, Tom Cunniffe, David Cunnane, Shane Hogan, Peter Withlowe, Brain Gallaher, David Culhane, Paddy Boyle, Conor McGraynor, Daniel Mckenna, Gerard McCartan (capt), Shane O’Connor, Keith Quinn, Danny Suttcliffe, Jer O’Sullivan, Eoin Flanagan, Paul Lambe, Keith Scally, Tony Donnelly, Kevin Connelly, David Freeman, Stephen Doake, Ronan McGinley, Conor Farrell, Paul McGinley, Colin Keane, Ross Wherity, Eoin Ward, Eugene McVerry, Nial McFeeley.