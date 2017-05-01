Former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins feels that hurling now needs a bit more attention in the wake of the added profile that football is to receive with the introduction of the ‘Super 8’ stage.

Cummins, who currently acts as goalkeeping coach with the Kerry hurlers, believes the Leinster round-robin format is serving counties like the Kingdom well, but further down the line is of the view that hurling needs more games at the height of summer.

Speaking on the RTÉ GAA Podcast, the two-time All-Ireland winner said: "The way the structure is at the moment keeps everybody honest in the round-robin. There is something definite to play for and something definite to avoid - that is dropping back down to the Christy Ring.

"The Kerry board, in what is a footballing mad county, have been strong in their support of the hurlers.

"My hope is that Kerry can enter the Leinster championship proper. That’s what our goal is. There are other teams who strive to join the elite counties. Everybody needs to be pushing to get to the next level.

"You want to take the two steps forward and not three steps back"

"However, when we get to those crucial weeks in the summer, I think the GAA needs to be giving hurling a little bit more attention; a ‘Super 8’ notion should be floated. That would give hurling the extra bit of profile it needs to compete against football which is becoming a big animal."

Kerry, after beating Westmeath on Sunday, are back in contention to reach the Leinster quarter-final. They host Laois in their final round-robin game.

When asked what is required to keep Kerry at this level, Cummins was forthright in his response: "It needs a group of players who are prepared to put everything on the line for a sustained period over four or five years.

"It is hard to sustain it. Westmeath topped the group last year. They've lost their first two games this year.

"It’s a hard group to get out of but you want to take the two steps forward and not three steps back."