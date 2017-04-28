Roscommon GAA great Donie Shine has died following a battle with illness.

Shine played for and managed Roscommon, taking charge between 1994 and ’97 and again in 2005, and he held a variety of different positions on the county board.

He led his native Clann na nGael club to eight Roscommon titles in-a-row and to four All-Ireland finals, though they lost each of them.

More recently he became known for his role in the commentary box for popular local station Shannonside. Shine was the father of current Rossie player Donie junior.

"First and foremost Donie Shine was a dedicated family man, a stalwart of the GAA, and a person, one was always better off for having met," said Roscommon County Board Chairman Seamus Sweeney.

"I was always impressed by his knowledge of the GAA both county and country wide. I know Donie attended games regardless of who was taking part or where the game was played. He loved the GAA.

"As a parent, he got great pride from all his children and what they did, however, I’m sure he took great delight from the All-Ireland minor final victory in 2006 when his own son Donie was outstanding and his Clann na nGael club mate David Flynn was captain.

"In more recent years Donie has been the expert voice on Shannonside with Willie Hegarty as they commentated on Roscommon football games both club and county.

"He brought pleasure to thousands as his reasonable assessment of games was seen to be fair and balanced and always well informed."