Oisin McConville believes Kieran McGeeney will appeal his 12-week ban for an altercation with a linesman all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority if necessary.

The Central Hearings Commitee imposed the punishment on Armagh manager McGeeney for a verbal altercation with linesman Joe McQuillan during the county's Allianz Football League victory over Antrim last month.

McGeeney's former county team-mate McConville, who said he didn't know what had been said, observed that three months seemed harsh, particularly in light of Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald receiving a lighter ban for entering the pitch and physically confronting a player.

"Even if we didn't have the reference point of Davy Fitz's shenanigans, your first reaction is 'Wow, 12 weeks for an altercation with a linesman'," McConville told 2fm's Game On.

"It is by the book. That is the rule and that is the punishment but I don't think the punishment really fits the crime.

"If you use Davy Fitz as a reference point, it seems really extreme.

"There's no doubt it will be appealed and will be brought as far as the DRA if it has to be."

McConville said that McGeeney would be a big loss on the line and in the dressing room for their Ulster SFC quarter-final against Down on June 4, but that it could help to foster a siege mentality among the players.

"It's not ideal going into a game against our neighbours. It was a complete bolt out of the blue and with preparations under way for the Championship it doesn't augur well," said McConville.

"My understanding of what's going to happen is that it's going to be a touchline ban but he's also not going to be able to enter the dressing-room before (throw-in) or at half-time. For me, that's the biggest thing."

"At a time when Armagh would maybe feel aggrieved at a few decisions that have gone against them in Division 3, and aggrieved that they didn't get out of Divison 3, I'm sure Kieran McGeeney feels at this stage as if the world is plotting against him!

"He'll use this to galvanise the squad."