All-Ireland champions Tipperary will have to plan their Championship defence without Kieran Bergin after the defender left the panel.

Work commitments are believed to have played a part in his decision.

The 31-year-old, who made his senior debut as a late bloomer in 2013, last played for Tipperary in their final-round league defeat to Cork in March.

He was an unused substitute in the semi-final victory over Wexford and last Sunday's final defeat to Galway.

The Killenaule clubman came on in the closing stages of the Premier County's All-Ireland final victory over Kilkenny last September.