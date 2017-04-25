Armagh football manager Kieran McGeeney is to be handed a 12-week suspension.

He's believed to have picked up the ban following an alleged verbal altercation with linesman Joe McQuillan during the Allianz Football League clash against Antrim at the Athletic Grounds, which Armagh won by two points.

The Armagh County Board took the case to the Central Hearings Committee but the suspension was upheld.

It's still not clear what's happening in relation to a potential appeal.

He now looks set to miss the Ulster SFC quarter-final away to Down on 4 June, and potentially the provincial semi-final, but he would be back for the decider in July.