Former Tipperary hurler Michael Cleary believes yesterday's resounding defeat to Galway will ram home how difficult it is for the county to retain All-Ireland hurling titles.

The Premier County were favourites to lift the Allianz League crown but were comprehensively beaten by the Tribesmen in the Gaelic Grounds final.

Cleary told the RTÉ GAA Podcast: "I was genuinely expecting a ding-dong battle. I wasn’t one bit surprised by how good Galway were but nobody expected that kind of no show from Tipp. I don’t think it entered anybody’s head. There is certainly a bit of soul-searching to be done.

"Tipp certainly haven’t become a bad team overnight. If you go back to the All-Ireland last year and even on the night of the All-Ireland, Michael Ryan laid out that his goal was to retain it.

"That still is but I listened to him after the game on Sunday and like everybody he sounded a bit shell-shocked – there is no doubt about that.

"We have actually handled success very badly. The early stages of this league would have suggested that this team were handling it way better.

"If you look at all Tipperary teams that have won All-Irelands – there haven’t been a huge amount in the last 30 years – but we have all flopped gloriously in subsequent years.

"That is not to say this team is a flop, far from it, but to me sport is littered with the hype and people telling you that you are a great player or team and if you are told often enough you eventually believe it.

"There is always someone chomping at your heels. The great teams like Kilkenny and Kerry – their true greatness was being able to put themselves into a bubble to be immune from all of that."

Clearly believes the defeat will help focus Tipp minds and that were no excuse for the manner of the loss.

"It is a great advance warning for what is coming for the Championship. I don’t think it’s anything to do with Championship training or anything like that.

"The frightening thing is Galway had more wides than Tipperary. You have to give Galway a lot of credit. It certainly is a wake-up call."