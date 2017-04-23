Michael Ryan suggested his side were fatigued by the demands of Division 1A after admitting they were completely outplayed by Galway in the Allianz Hurling League final.

The All-Ireland champions were sensationally hammered by 16 points at the Gaelic Grounds as the Tribesmen became the third consecutive side to win the league title from the arguably less demanding platform of the second tier.

"It was all Galway out there, from start to finish," Ryan told RTÉ Sport. "We just didn't ever seem to get out of the blocks. I'll need to study the video but from what I saw, we struggled in several places.

"It's been a hectic 10 weeks with eight very competitive games in that period and it seems to have taken a toll.

"This is the third year in a row (the winners) have come from Division 1B. It can't be a coincidence.

"Credit Galway. They were super and congratulations to them as champions. They were full value as winners, no doubt about that."

Vanquished Tipp manager Michael Ryan and victorious Galway boss Micheál Donoghue reflect on today’s #AllianzLeagues hurling final. pic.twitter.com/8fLcSb7nF1 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) April 23, 2017

Tipperary will now face Cork in a Munster SHC quarter-final on May 21 with expectations of back-to-back All-Irelands more measured.

Ryan warned that there would be a tough month ahead if his team were going to be able to take out their frustration on the Rebels.

"They certainly won't be talked up," he said. "If we play like we did today we'll make nobody pay.

"We've got four weeks to work and we have plenty to do at home.

It's the only place where we're going to turn this around and turn our performances to what we want them to be.

"We've got to go through the the work that we've outlined and make sure we tick those boxes."