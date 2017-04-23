Conor Cooney insists that Galway won't have an inferiority complex against Tipperary in Sunday's Allianz League Hurling final, despite qualifying for the decider from Division 1B.

The Premier County finished first in the top tier, whereas Galway missed out on promotion after finishing runners-up in the second division after losing to promoted Wexford.

But knockout victories over Waterford and Limerick have given the Tribesmen the opportunity to win their first league title since 2010 and become the third 1B side in a row to lift the cup (after Clare last year and Waterford in 2015).

"In the last few years the winners have come from 1B so it might even be an advantage," Cooney told RTÉ Sport.

"1A is so competitive that it maybe takes its toll physically on panels.

"I don't think Tipp will suffer that much as they seem to have come through relatively unscathed and have sailed through most of their matches.

"But it's (just) another 70 minutes. We've played the same amount of matches and our last few have been fierce competitive and hard-fought.

"We'll go out and do our best and see what happens."

One to watch! Look out for this in form @GalwayGAA man in tomorrow's #AllianzLeagues Division 1 Hurling Final - @StThomassHC's Conor Cooney!

Cooney, a goalscorer against Limerick last week, is well aware that beating the All-Ireland champions will be a big ask, however.

"They're a top, top team," he said. "Their forwards are posting massive scores and they seem to have come through their division fairly easily.

"The McGraths... John especially seems to be going from strength to strength. We'll definitely have to be on our toes and keep an eye on him.

"They're very physically strong and powerful going forward with the ball. They can attack from midfield on and even their half-backs usually come away with a point or two so they have threats all over the field.

"Due diligence will be very important, knowing where their threats will be and what way they're going to attack us.

"But we're ready for the challenge."

The other McGrath Cooney was name-checking, John's older brother Noel, is relishing the test Galway will pose his in-form side.

"Everyone is pulling in the right direction and it's a good time to be involved with the Tipperary team," McGrath said.

"We've had some great battles with Galway over the last four or five years and they have been competing at the top in league, Leinster and All-Ireland finals.

"That's what you want. You want to play against the best teams out there and pit yourself against them.

"That's what we've got in the league final and we're really looking forward to it."

