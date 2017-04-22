Carlow and Antrim played out a thriller in their Christy Ring Cup game at Dr Cullen Park, with the Saffrons prevailing by a point after extra time.

The Ulster side won out on a 3-20 to 2-22 scoreline.

In the other Round 1 games, Kildare also emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins when they defeated Mayo 0-17 to 0-16 in Ballina.

It was more comfortable for Down in Ballycran as they had seven points to spare over Roscommon - winning by 2-24 to 1-20.

In the Nicky Rackard Cup, Tyrone did just enough to repel Monaghan in Castleblayney as they ran out 2-11 to 0-16 winners.

Donegal were too good for Armagh in Letterkenny. The home side triumphed 1-19 to 0-13.

Derry also had a bit to spare against Louth in Dowdallshill, as evidenced by the final score of 2-17 to 1-12.

The Lory Meagher Cup also served up a tight contest with Fermanagh just getting the better of Leitrim by a point at Brewster Park - 5-13 to 2-21.

Warwickshire's trip across the Irish Sea saw them inflict a 3-28 to 1-14 defeat on Cavan at Kingpan Breffni Park.

A similar journey by Lancashire did not yield a positive result at Markievicz Park, with Sligo winning by 4-14 to 0-17.