Tipperary have named Jason Forde in their side to face Galway in Sunday's Allianz Hurling League final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Forde was involved in an altercation with Davy Fitzgerald after the Wexford boss encroached on to the pitch during last week’s semi-final success and the Silvermines clubman was subsequently hit with a two-match ban.

Tipperary are set to challenge the suspension and will present their case to the Central Hearings Committee, but run the risk of losing Forde for their two opening games in the championship if their appeal is rejected.

Meanwhile, John O'Dwyer will slot in for the injured Seamus Callanan at full-forward, while Niall O'Meara has been replaced by Michael Breen.

Tipperary: Darren Gleeson; Cathal Barrett, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Jason Forde; Dan McCormack, Michael Breen, Steven O'Brien; Noel McGrath, John O'Dwyer, John McGrath.

Listen to Tipperary v Galway live from 3.30pm on RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport, follow our live blog on RTE.ie and the RTÉ News Now app and watch highlights on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm.