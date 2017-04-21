While accepting that Galway have much going for them ahead of the Division 1 league final, Michael Duignan feels Tipperary are just at a level above the westerners and that will be key in deciding the outcome.

The Premier County are bidding to end a nine-year wait for spring success - they beat Galway in the decider back then.

Michael Ryan's side made winning the league a priority at the start of the competition and Duignan has been impressed with what Tipp have served up so far.

"Tipperary have looked very, very good throughout the league and have rotated their panel to good effect," said the two-time All-Ireland winner.

"A lot of their big guns were present last Sunday (against Wexford) and their back line looked very solid.

"Seamus Callanan will be missing on Sunday with a broken thumb, but they'll have the likes of John O'Dwyer to call on. Patrick 'Bonner' Bonner is also back, so Tipperary can counteract the loss of Callanan."

On Galway's chances, Duignan believes they are now well served in pivotal areas.

He continued: "You look at the centre of their defence, Daithi Burke was at number six, then they put him back to three. He has thrived there.

"Gearóid McInerney has been a big find in this league at centre back. He's very strong and very mobile.

"Up front, people ask what if Joe Canning has an off-day?

"But in this league, we have seen the likes Cathal Mannion, Conor Cooney and Conor Whelan in particular share the scoring load.

"As a result, Canning is thriving in that playmaker role at number 11."

As for a prediction on the Gaelic Grounds clash, Duignan revealed: "For me it's going to be Tipperary in a clash of the two best teams in the country. The higher level that they have been operating at will edge it in their favour."

