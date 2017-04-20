The GAA had to take serious action against Davy Fitzgerald or risk other managers following suit on the sidelines, according to RTÉ GAA analyst Jackie Tyrrell.

The Wexford manager was handed an eight-week touchline ban today for the altercation with Tipperary players in the Allianz Hurling League semi-final last Sunday in Nowlan Park.

Fitzgerald will be absent from the touchline for the Leinster Hurling Championship quarter-finals next month as well as a potential meeting with Kilkenny in June should the Model County progress.

Nine-time All-Ireland winner Tyrrell said the decision from the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee was the correct one.

"I think it's justified," he stated.

"Davy, unfortunately, left himself open when he encroached on the field last weekend, and then getting involved with two Tipperary players.

"You just can't do that. Davy knows that this week.

"It's just unfortunate, because he has done so much good with Wexford, that he won't be involved for the next eight weeks.

"I'm sure Davy will have a way of turning that into a positive for Wexford and it will galvanise them more."

Tyrrell praised the way the authorities have dealt with the issue and believes it will act as a deterrent for similar breaches of discipline in the future.

"I think it's fair and I think the GAA have acted very well in this situation," he said.

"You have to set down a marker and you can't condone that. If the GAA went lightly on this, then other manager would start thinking about doing something similar in a match.

"We can all get a bit excited on the sideline so I think it's very much a fair suspension and the GAA have dealt with it well."