Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has been hit with an eight-week touchline ban for the altercation with Tipperary players in the Allianz Hurling League semi-final last weekend.

Fitzgerald will be absent from the sideline for the Leinster Hurling Championship quarter-finals as well as a potential meeting with Kilkenny should the Model County advance.

He has the right to appeal the sanction handed down by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee.

Wexford will play a team that qualifies from the round-robin on 27/28 May, with the winner set to go on and play the Cats on 10 June.

An irate Fitzgerald made his way onto the pitch in Nowlan Park during last Sunday's game and remonstrated with referee Diarmuid Kirwan, before a conforntation with two Tipperary players.

Fitzgerald was angered that corner-back James Breen had not awarded a free-out in the lead up to a Tipperary goal.

The ban will run until just hours after that potential clash with Brian Cody's Kilkenny, should any appeal fail.