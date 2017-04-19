Top-tier honours in the hurling league are up for grabs as Galway and Tipperary meet at the Gaelic Grounds, while this weekend also sees the start of the Leinster hurling championship and the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups, writes James McMahon.

SUNDAY 23 APRIL

Allianz HL Division 1 final

1530 Tipperary v Galway, Gaelic Grounds

Sunday's showdown at the Limerick venue will be the tenth meeting of these counties in a league final and the first since Tipp got the measure of the Tribesemen in 2008. The latter last triumphed in 2010 when they defeated Cork.

With epic All-Ireland semi-finals involving Galway and Tipperary still fresh in our minds, there is the expectation that this league decider will be another cracker.

At the start of the campaign there was a determination within the Tipp camp to add spring success to what was achieved last autumn.

Michael Ryan's side topped Division 1A, winning three of their five games. They drew against Kilkenny, while their only loss came against Cork, but at that stage they had an insurmountable lead at the head of the section.

They then had a facile win Offaly in the quarter-finals, before a four-goal salvo from the McGrath brothers - Noel and John - saw them ease past Wexford in the semi-final.

After that game, former Galway manager Anthony Cunningham said that Tipp's ambition to "go for the jugular" n front of goals is what separates them from the chasing pack.

"They kept playing through the phases, finding their man and having an ambition to go for goals when the opportunity presented itself. They just aren’t happy to take a point or the easy option. They find the man in the best space and go for the jugular."

Tipperary, however, will be without one of their key marksmen Seamus Callanan on Sunday next after he broke his thumb against the Slaneysiders.

Galway were favourites to emerge from Division 1B, but defeat at home to Wexford ultimately put pay to their chances of a swift return to the top flight. They would go on to finish second in the group.

A storming comeback from Micheál Donoghue's charges saw them edge out Waterford at the quarter-final stage.

Last Sunday, they were more than comfortable winners over Limerick to leave the county 70 minutes away from a tenth success in this competition.

Speaking afterwards, Donoghue admitted that getting this far was something was not on their radar.

"The way we looked at it was one game at a time. It's kind of funny that we are in a league final without having talked about it or addressed it.

"The whole aim for the league for us was going as far as we could while getting close to 28 May (against Dublin in Leinster quarter-final).

"Now we have a really competitive game next week [ahead of that]. As I said the performance in the semi-final wouldn't be good enough for either Limerick or Galway so there is a lot of work to do for the week, but look we're absolutely delighted to be there."

HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL

TIPPERARY

Tipperary 1-24 Dublin 1-8 (1A)

Tipperary 1-18 Waterford 0-15 (1A)

Tipperary 0-28 Clare 0-21 (1A)

Tipperary 2-17 Kilkenny 3-14 (1A)

Cork 0-26 Tipperary 3-16 (1A)

Tipperary 4-28 Offaly 3-13 (quarter-final)

Tipperary 5-18 Wexford 1-19 (semi-final)



Top Scorers

Seamus Callanan: 4-34 (0-22 frees, 0-4 ‘65s’)

John McGrath: 5-21 (0-8 frees)

Noel McGrath: 2-10



GALWAY

Galway 6-23 Offaly 1-12 (1B)

Wexford 1-21 Galway 3-13 (1B)

Galway 3-31 Laois 1-11 (1B)

Galway 1-22 Kerry 0-12 (1B)

Galway 0-24 Limerick 1-18 (1B)

Galway 2-22 Waterford 2-19 (Quarter-final)

Galway 1-21 Limerick 1-11 (Semi-final)

Top Scorers

Joe Canning: 3-38 (0-22 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’, 3-0 pens)

Jason Flynn: 2-21 (0-14 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’)

Conor Cooney: 2-16



