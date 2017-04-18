Aidan Harte insists that Galway won't be taking any encouragement from the fact that Tipperary will be missing Seamus Callanan in Sunday's Allianz Hurling League final.

It was confirmed last night that the All Star full-forward and Hurler of the Year nominee fractured his thumb in the semi-final victory over Wexford and will be out for three to four weeks.

However, the All-Ireland champions still have plenty of firepower in reserve.

"Seamus Callanan is one of the best hurlers in the game and we wish him a speedy recovery," defender Harte told the GAA's Facebook live launch event.

"But the Tipp team doesn't revolve around whether he's playing or not.

"In the semi-final against Wexford you saw Michael Breen and John O'Dwyer coming on in the second half, so we know the strength in depth they have.

"We're under no illusions as to the challenge we face on Sunday."

Another Tipperary forward in top form is John McGrath, who brought his league tally to 5-21 (0-08f) with two characteristically clinical goals at the weekend.

His brother Noel, who matched John's tally of 2-02, joked that he didn't mind being eclipsed by his younger sibling if he continued that level of performance.

"He's been performing very well since he came on the scene last year but he's no different to any other player," said Noel.

"Once you get out on the pitch, you have to perform the best you can, and every day there's a new challenge ahead.

"He's doing very well and I don't mind if he's classed as the bigger star as long as he keeps performing for Tipperary and Loughmore-Castleiney I'll be happy with that!"

A first league title since 2010 would be of some compensation to Galway after failing to get out of Division 1B at the first attempt.

"Our main objective at the start of the year was to win promotion back to Divison 1A," admitted Harte.

"It didn't work out that day against Wexford but that was the middle of February and we certainly weren't going to down tools then.

"We took the league game by game from there on and thankfully we're in the final now."

Listen to Tipperary v Galway live from 3.30pm on RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport, follow our live blog on RTE.ie and the RTÉ News Now app and watch highlights on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm