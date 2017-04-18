All-Star full-forward Seamus Callanan will miss Tipperary's Allianz Hurling League final clash with Galway on Sunday after breaking his thumb.

The Drom & Inch man suffered the injury in the Premier County's comprehensive semi-final victory over Wexford last Sunday.

"He is frustrated. But I am fully aware that when you play a game you run that risk and we run the same risk every night in training," manager Michael Ryan told The Tipperary Star.

"This is exactly what the panel is for. Somebody is going to benefit from it. It is unfortunate, but it creates an opportunity - somebody is going to start instead of him.

"Séamie is a starter and we can take that as read, but someone is going to get a jersey now that they may or may not have been expecting. This really creates an opportunity for someone."

Callanan is expected to be fit for the reigning All-Ireland champions Munster quarter-final against Cork on May 21.

Full-back James Barry will be ready to face Galway despite being substituted late for a knock late on against Wexford.