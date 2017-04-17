Galway manager Michael Donoghue admits an Allianz Hurling League final was not on their radar as the Tribesmen prepare for their first decider in seven years this weekend.

The Tribesmen pulled away from Limerick in the final quarter of their semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds and will face Tipperary in the same venue this Sunday.

Donoghue told RTÉ Sport: "The way we looked at it was one game at a time. It's kind of funny that we are in a league final without having talked about it or addressed it. The whole aim for the league for us was going as far as we could while getting close to 28 May.

"Now we have a really competitive game next week [ahead of that]. As I said the performance in the semi-final wouldn't be good enough for either Limerick or Galway so there is a lot of work on for the week, but look we're absolutely delighted to be there.

"We did well on Sunday, there was a big wind for the first half and we went in four or five points up. Against that in the second half, we knew we had to up it a bit.

"We keep going on about consistency and work rate into the boys and in fairness when Limerick came back the boys pushed it on a bit and thankfully we got the win."

Limerick manager John Kiely tried to keep their league campaign in perspective after being somewhat unhappy with their display yesterday.

He said: "It’s two-fronted really. Number one would be an acknowledgement of where Galway are as a team. They are a powerful outfit with fantastic players that work very well together.

"Their interplays were superb. We have noticed in the last two games against them that when the game goes into the melting pot that they are very good at responding at that critical time in the game.

"We brought it back to three points with 15 or 20 minutes to go in the game and felt there was an opportunity at that stage to push on and really make a contest out of it.

"But they were the team that responded at that key stage in the game and within seven or eight minutes they had the game put to bed.

"We are actually quite happy with the way we have progressed in the last five months. From this game we really put in an awful lot of effort in the last couple of weeks to get ready for it. On refection I don’t think the players will be happy with the end result.

"Overall the players and management team are disappointed with the overall performance. We have put a huge effort in over the last numbers of months, we’ll regroup now again and it’s all about Championship from here on."