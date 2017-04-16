Tipperary and Galway will lock horns in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick next Sunday, in a double-header with the Camogie League Division 1 decider between Cork and Kilkenny.

Tipp brushed past Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford on Sunday afternoon thanks to a devastating final ten minutes, two hours after the Tribesmen overcame Limerick.

They’ll throw in at 3.30pm, with the Rebelettes’ clash against Kilkenny going off at 1.30pm.

The Cats overcame Galway to earn their place in the decider, while Cork saw off Limerick.

Cork came out on top by a point when the teams met in the group stages back in April and emerged from that phase of the competition with a 100% record.