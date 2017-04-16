Davy Fitzgerald saw his Wexford team come crashing down to earth with an 11-point loss to Tipperary in the Allianz Hurling League semi-final, but he defiantly declared: "We have big days ahead."

Noel and John McGrath rattled in five goals between them as the All-Ireland champions eased to a 5-18 to 1-19 victory at Nowlan Park.

It ended a terrific campaign for Wexford - who gained promotion from 1B and turned many heads along the way - and Fitzgerald kept things in perspective.

"Obviously we’ve done pretty okay. Anyone playing Tipperary knows they’ll be in a game," he told RTÉ Sport.

"I think we’ve come a long way but I’ve said it repeatedly, I think we’ve still a lot more to do.

"There is stuff there, there are good lads there. Over the next year or so we’ll make it. I kept saying to them in Wexford, ‘just give us time’.

"The support was brilliant today, they didn’t get on our backs. We will have good days. There’s a lot of big days maybe ahead this year. A week or two off will do them no harm."

Fitzgerald was typically animated on the sideline and even charged on to the pitch in the first half when James Breen wasn’t awarded a free, and Tipp subsequently scored their second goal.

He clashed with Jason Forde before returning to the touchline and he told TG4 after the game that he did not regret his intervention.

"It was important to make the point," he said. "You have to do what you think is right for the team. It's probably something I won't try again.

"I think it will take a year or two to get where we want to, but you saw out there today, there was plenty of fight in them, there was some lovely hurling in it.

"We just need to tighten it a small bit at the back. We won’t give in. We’ll stay working hard with this bunch and we’ll have good days with them."