Galway 2-14 Kerry 2-10

Galway produced a superb display to stun favourites Kerry in an exciting All-Ireland U-21 football semi-final at Cusack Park, Ennis.

The Tribesmen led from start to finish and never allowed the Kingdom take control, with Gerry Fahy’s men responding well when Kerry threatened a comeback in the second-half.

Galway opened up a 1-07 to 0-01 lead after just ten minutes as they used the strong wind from the outset.

They got off to a great start when a string of passes set Dessie Conneely up to crack home a goal after just 21 seconds and stun Kerry.

Galway built on that with Peter Cooke dominating at midfield and Michael Daly leading an attack which moved at pace.

Kerry struggled to get into the game, although Conor Geaney got them off the mark with a free in a rare attack.

Wing-back Kieran Molloy went forward to score and make it 1-07 to 0-01 after ten minutes, but then Galway fluffed a couple of great goal-scoring chances with Robert Finnerty shooting wide and Eoin Finnerty unable to hold possession with just goalkeeper Shane Ryan to beat.

Kerry, boosted by those let-offs, hit back with a free from Sean O’Shea before Killian Spillane got their first point from play eight minutes from the interval.

Kerry stopper Ryan went forward to convert a free from 45 metres but Galway had the final say of the opening half when Cooke got his third point of the match with a free to lead by 1-09 to 0-04 at the interval.

Kerry started the second half as Galway did the first with Matthew O’Sullivan forcing home a goal.

But Galway responded with a point from Cooke and it was the Galway midfielder who again hit back after a couple of Matthew Flaherty points.

Ryan went forward again to shoot his second point and Spillane, son of Kerry star Tom, also pointed to cut the gap to three.

But Sean Kelly hit back for Galway and then midfielder Barry O’Sullivan picked up a second yellow and Kerry had to play the final 12 minutes with 14 men.

Galway killed the game with three points in rapid succession and then sub Colin Brady sealed it with a goal, although there was time for Jordan Kiely to shoot a consolation effort for Kerry.

Galway: R O Beolain; L Kelly, S O Ceallaigh, R Greene; K Molloy (0-01), D McHugh, C McDaid (0-01); P Cooke (0-05, 0-03f), C D’Arcy (0-01); S Kelly (0-02), M Daly (0-02), P Mannion (0-01); R Finnerty (0-01), E Finnerty, D Conneely (1-00).

Subs used: C Brady (1-00) for Mannion (41), M Boyle for R Finnerty (54), C Brennan for D’Arcy (56), E Lee for McDaid (60).

Kerry: S Ryan (0-02, 0-02f); Tom Leo O’Sullivan, J Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; B O Beaglaoich, B O Seanachain, G White; A Barry, B O’Sullivan; B Barrett, S O’Shea (0-01, 0-01f), M Flaherty (0-02); K Spillane (0-04, 0-03f), M O’Sullivan (1-00), C Geaney (0-01, 0-01f).

Subs used: M Burns for Barrett (29), R O Se for O Seanachain (41), J Kiely (1-00) for S O’Shea (45), J Morgan for White (55), D O’Brien for O Beaglaoich (60).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)