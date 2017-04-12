Two intriguing Division 1 hurling semi-finals are in store as unbeaten Wexford take on Tipperary, and Limerick play host to Galway, while it's also the last-four stage in the Under-21 football championship.

SATURDAY 15 APRIL

All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals

1430 Dublin v Donegal, Kingspan Breffni Park

1630 Galway v Kerry, Cusack Park, Ennis

The end is nigh for the Under-21 championship as it to be replaced by an U20 grade next year.

Judging by how the semi-finalists got to this stage, the last-ever edition of the competition boasts an impressive quartet, all vying to get their hands on the Clarke Cup when the final is staged on 29 April.

Dublin made it four Leinster titles on the trot with a comfortable victory over Offaly a fortnight ago.

Aaron Byrne gave a man-of-the-match display on a night when rising star Con O'Callaghan also stood out. Between them the pair scored 0-08 of Dublin's total as the county picked up a 14th provincial win.

Declan Bonner

Monday last saw Donegal claim a first Ulster crown since 2010 after they eased past the challenge of Derry on a 3-17 to 0-13 scoreline.

Key to Donegal's victory was a 1-04 blitz just before half-time. Lorcan Connor got on the end of Jamie Brennan’s flying soccer-style dribble to finish to the net from close range.

Ethan O'Donnell and Michael Carroll goaled just before the end to put the seal on the win for Declan Bonner's side who no doubt will be keen to put one over the side who defeated them in 2010 decider.

Galway dethroned the reigning All-Ireland champions Mayo in the Connacht semi-final and then took provincial honours when overcoming Sligo after extra-time in a pulsating encounter at Markievicz Park.

The Yeats County held sway in the opening half in normal and in truth should have been more than five points ahead at the break.

A Michael Daly goal just after the resumption got Galway up and running. When it came to the crunch in extra-time, Gary Fahy's side had more in tank and two fisted goals saw them run out nine-point winners in the end.

A 2-16 to 0-06 winning margin underlined Kerry's dominance against Cork in the Munster final.

Leading by 1-06 to 0-03 at half-time, the Kingdom – without a provincial title at the grade since 2008 – scored the first four points of the second half to put themselves in an impregnable position and give Cork too much of a deficit to overhaul.

Matthew O'Sullivan

Kerry had a number of stars throughout the field, from Brian Ó Beaglaioch and Tom O’Sullivan in the half-back line, Andrew Barry at midfield and Killian Spillane, Seán O’Shea, Matthew O’Sullivan and half-time sub Conor Geaney in attack.

SUNDAY 16 APRIL

Allianz HL Division 1 semi-finals

1400 Limerick v Galway, Gaelic Grounds

1600 Tipperary v Wexford, Nowlan Park

The rise of Wexford under Davy Fitzgerald has been the story of so far in the hurling league. The Slaneysiders are on a six-match unbeaten run.

A win over Tipperary will see them reach a first league final since 1993. Not surprisingly, Fitzgerald is preaching caution encounter ahead of a return visit to Nowlan Park - the scene of the county's much heralded win over Kilkenny a fortnight ago.

Speaking after the game, the former Clare boss told RTÉ Sport: "We’re not going to get carried away because it’s 2 April. There are a lot more days ahead.

"Two weeks' time and we’re playing Tipp. Jeez, you beat Kilkenny and you think you’re doing all right and then you have to go and play Tipp!

"They’re the in-form team at the moment, on top of their game, but we’ll go and see what happens. We’ll give it a lash. For us getting promoted was massive so any little bit after that is great."

Before a ball was pucked this spring, the word coming out of Tipperary was the desire to end a nine-year wait for a league crown. For most of the campaign, Michael Ryan have gone about their business in a professional way. They topped 1A and were involved in that epic encounter with Kilkenny on 11 March.

Looking ahead to this game, former Kilkenny star Richie Power in his RTÉ Sport column feels that Wexford may not have the firepower to jump this hurdle.

"I can't see Conor McDonald getting as much space after his performance (0-4 from play) the last day, or the Tipperary half-back line being dragged so far out the field. If they're not, it's going to make it difficult to put up a big score," he said.

"You'd love to see Wexford back in a league final, they haven't been in one since 1993. Though I'm not sure they'll have the firepower to pull it off.

"Kilkenny played into Wexford's hands by trying to pick up the spare man, and lost their shape but I think Tipperary might be a bit too cute for them in certain areas of the field."

Wexford and Tipperary meet for the first time in the Allianz Hurling League since 2011 when they drew in a Division 1A clash.

The Premier County are bidding to reach the league decider as All-Ireland champions for the time since 1992, when they lost to Limerick.

Wexford last won a league title in 1973.

In the other semi-final Limerick and Galway meet for the second time in three weeks. The Tribesemen ran out 0-24 to 1-18 winners at the Gaelic Grounds to set up a date with Waterford in the quarter-final.

Joe Canning hit 1-10 in total as the westerners came back from seven points down against the Déise to seal their last-four ticket.

While not a major surprise, Limerick did make more than a few stand up as they finished strongly to defeat Cork in the quarter-final.

In a game where the lead changed hands nine times, the Shannonsiders responded to Patrick Horgan’s point to tie the game at 1-17 each, with scores from Kyle Hayes, Gearóid Hegarty and John Fitzgibbon to open up the game’s first three-point lead since the first half.

Cork continued to press but, while they did have an injury-time score from Mark Coleman, the chance of a match-winning goal didn’t come and so John Kiely's men became the third side from 1B to reach the semi-final.

Galway last won the Allianz Hurling League title in 2010, which was also the last year they reached the final, while Limerick, whose last league title success was in 1997, last reached the final in 2006, losing to Kilkenny.

Ulster SHC final

1430 Armagh v Antrim, Owenbeg

Ulster SHC relegation play-off

1230 Down v Donegal, Owenbeg

