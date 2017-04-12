New York-based Jonathan Glynn will return to training with the Galway hurlers tonight.

Glynn works as a quantity surveyor in New York and lined out for the Exiles in the Connacht SFC last year.

The forward made a massive impact with the county in 2015, earning an All-Star nomination during their march to the All-Ireland final, but subsequently moved to America and missed last season's campaign.

He hasn't left the United States permanently but his employers are allowing him to spend a significant amount of time at home over the next few months to make himself available to the squad.