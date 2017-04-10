Sean Armstrong was delighted to finally win with Galway at Croke Park on Sunday after several disappointing trips to headquarters.

The Tribesmen recorded their first victory at the venue since beating Meath in the 2001 All-Ireland final by beating Kildare to the Division 2 crown.

"I've come up here on five or six occasions and we've always come away with our tail between our legs," the 31-year-old told RTÉ Sport.

"So we're absolutely delighted to get a win at Croke Park and get the monkey off our back."

The Salthill-Knocknacarra man has returned to the panel this year after a two-year hiatus, and he hailed Galway's strength in depth as being responsible for the final-quarter surge that secured the title.

"There's serious competition there for places," he said. "You're going out there and trying to empty the tank because you have some fantastic boys sitting on the bench.

"The likes of Damien Comer, Michael Daly and Mick Lundy coming on, they have legs to burn.

"It's great to see them coming on because you know they're going to push it that extra bit for you.

"That was the winning of the game in the end really."

Next up for the Connacht champions is a Championship meeting with the Mayo side they denied a tilt at a provincial six-in-a-row last summer.

"All eyes now will be firmly on June 11," admitted Armstrong.

"Mayo will be hurting. They've been a top-two, top-four side for the last four or five years

"We won't be under any illusions whatsoever, we've a lot of work to do before we try and take Mayo in Pearse Stadium."

