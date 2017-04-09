Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice highlighted how his side laid the foundation for their 0-20 to 1-16 National League final win over Dublin in the opening minutes of the second-half.

Having gone in a point down at the break, Kerry kicked into after the break and kicked five unanswered points to lead by 0-14 to 0-10.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport after the final whistle, Fitzmaurice said "that was the platform for the victory."

"It's an area of the game in the past, not alone against Dublin but against other teams, that we’ve been careless and we haven’t played well enough in," he said.

"Thankfully, today we played well and it gave us a great platform to drive towards the victory."

Despite the win - Kerry's first league title since 2009 - Fitzmaurice is not getting carried away.

"Every year we set out at the start of the year - there are three big competitions for us – the league, the Munster championship and the All-Ireland. The league would be third in our list of priorities," he said.

However he added that when you "get to a final you want to win it and get silverware on the table."

Having lost the league decider to the same opponents last year, Kerry had the experience to hit vital scores as Dublin mounted a spirited comeback. In particular Fitzmaurice praised Bryan Sheehan, whose late point steadied the ship for Kerry.

A Paul Mannion goal had brought Dublin right back into it and things were tight in added time before Sheehan popped up with the crucial score.

"That was a huge score for us because to be fair to Dublin they’d come right back at us," said Fitzmaurice.

"The Hill had got fierce involved again and there was momentum there. When they get that momentum it can be hard to break but Bryan kicked a massive score for us.

"He has that quality and the experience as well. He gave us that leadership we needed and it just took a small but of momentum away from Dublin and just gave us enough at the end."

Kerry now have a nine-week break until their next encounter - a Munster Championship meeting with either Clare or Limerick.

The Kingdom will take advantage of that break, with Fitzmaurice saying they have a good bit of work to do, while the players will also return to their clubs for a period.

"We've nine weeks until championship, we've a good bit of work to do in the meantime.

"We've a good bit of club acitivty to look forward to in Kerry as well and the lads will be playing a good bit of club football, so its all positive really."