Waterford will have to plan their Munster and All-Ireland campaigns without Tom Devine after the forward informed management that he is taking a year off.

The 21-year-old medical student plans to go travelling and will miss the 2017 season.

“With college and career demands looming large in the next year or two, this is essentially my last chance to travel for a summer,” Devine said in a statement.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do but have been putting off for a few years now, and this year I simply can’t pass the opportunity to travel."

Devine also revealed that Déise boss Derek McGrath completely understood his decision.

“Derek and Dan [Shanahan] have always had a holistic attitude towards both life and sport and have always wanted the best for us players in all aspects of life,” he added.

“I’m glad to be leaving with their blessing, and it’s been both a pleasure and an honour to have been involved with men of their calibre.”

Waterford were beaten by Galway in the Allianz League quarter-final and will meet Cork or Tipperary in the Munster Championship semi-final in June.