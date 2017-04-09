Super-sub Michael Daly sealed Galway’s first win in Croke Park since 2001 with a 0-18 to 0-16 victory over Kildare in the NFL Division 2 final.

It was a closely fought opening half with both sides packing out their defences, chances kept to a minimum, and the teams were level at 0-06 to 0-06 at the interval.

But Galway took over in the final-quarter and their stronger bench was the difference in a fine game of football as the Connacht champions gave themselves the perfect boost heading into the championship.

Kildare were already promoted when the sides met at Pearse Stadium last weekend and despite having made 14 changes from their previous victory over Clare, Cian O’Neill’s side only lost by a point in Salthill.

He made 13 alterations for this game as his side looked to break their Galway hoodoo at headquarters.

However the Tribesmen made an inspired start to the game and Paul Conroy got them on the scoreboard in the third minute, before Eamonn Brannigan tagged on a second.

Galway manager Kevin Walsh starred at midfield in the last Galway side that won in Croke Park when they beat Meath in the All-Ireland final of 2001.

But the reigning Connacht champions spent six seasons in Division 2 of the NFL before they finally got promoted back to the top tier for 2018.

Galway looked dangerous up front in the early stages but Kildare stifled them after Gary Sice scored their third point in the 14th minute.

Midfielder Kevin Feely had opened Kildare’s account three minutes earlier. They then kept Galway at bay for the next 12 minutes while a couple of points from Niall Kelly brought the sides level for the first time.

Feely scored his second free in the 20th minute to give Kildare the lead, but Sean Armstrong answered that with a well-manufactured point from the right.

The teams went score for score at the end of the half with David Hyland and goalkeeper Mark Donnellan on target for Kildare – Gary O’Donnell and Shane Walsh scored the Galway efforts.

And Donnellan did brilliantly to save from Johnny Heaney late on the in half, but the sides went in level, 0-06 to 0-06, at the break.

The teams were all-square on four occasions in that first-half, but Galway had shot twice as many wides with eight in the opening 35 minutes.

Walsh and Armstrong scored at the start of the second-half but after that Kildare took control. Kelly was immense at full-forward and made it five points for the day before Galway fought back.

Galway got back level when Armstrong scored his third point on the hour and then just a minute after his introduction U-21 captain Daly pointed to give Galway the lead.

A Liam Silke effort put Galway two up but Feely cancelled that out. Another substitute, Gareth Bradshaw, pushed Galway two clear again and despite Tommy Moolick’s point, Daly applied the finish with his second.

Galway: R Lavelle; D Wynne, D Kyne, C Sweeney; G O’Donnell (0-02), M Farragher, J Heaney (0-02); P Conroy (0-02), F O Curraoin; T Flynn, S Walsh (0-03), E Brannigan (0-01); G Sice (0-01, 0-01f), L Silke (0-01), S Armstrong (0-03, 0-01f).

Subs used: M Lundy for Sice (54), G Bradshaw (0-01) for Farragher (56), M Daly (0-02) for Brannigan (59), D Comer for Armstrong (63), I Burke for Walsh (68).

Kildare: M Donnellan (0-01, 0-01 45); M O’Grady, D Hyland (0-01), O Lyons; J Byrne, E Doyle, K Cribbin (0-01); K Feely (0-04, 0-03f), T Moolick (0-01); F Conway (0-01), F Dowling (0-01), P Cribbin; C Healy, N Kelly (0-05), B McCormack.

Subs used: C McNally (0-01) for P Cribbin (39), D Slattery for McCormack (43), E Callaghan for Dowling (65), P Kelly for K Cribbin (65).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).