John Heslin continued his prolific scoring form for Westmeath with eight points at Croke Park to help cap Allianz Football League promotion with the Division 4 title outright.

Tom Cribbin's Lake County secured their first piece of significant silverware since the 2008 Division 2 title win with surprising ease and had key performers in Kieran Martin, Ger Egan and Paul Sharry.

Martin scored 0-04 and was named Man of the Match while Egan drilled the first-half goal that put the back to back Leinster finalists on their way to a comfortable win.

Substitute Shane Dempsey hammered home the final nail in poor Wexford's coffin with Westmeath's second goal three minutes from time.

It's Westmeath seventh win on the trot though Wexford, who play Carlow in the opening round of the Championship for the right to meet Dublin, have now lost three matches in a row.

Wexford were virtually kicked out of the game by half-time following a first-half to remember from free scoring Westmeath.

The Lake County blasted 14 goals in their seven group games and opened up with some superb football at times.

Wexford had at least one sweeper in their defence whenever Westmeath attacked but still couldn't stop the maroon tide.

Kelvin Reilly and David Lynch were the only Westmeath forwards who didn't make the scoresheet in the opening half.

The sides were level at 0-03 apiece after 11 minutes but Westmeath surged clear from there with an unanswered 1-04.

Heslin scored two points during that burst of scoring while Egan's 17th minute goal arrived from the penalty spot.

Lynch was hauled down by Wexford defender Ronan Devereux for the penalty and Egan, after spotting the 'keeper diving early to the right, curled a low shot to the opposite corner.

Westmeath led 1-07 to 0-03 after 23 minutes though a Wexford goal at that stage was a lifeline that hauled them back into contention.

It was a cracker from Kevin O'Grady too who took a pass from John Tubritt and evaded three defenders before firing a left footed shot across the 'keeper to the right corner.

A free-flowing encounter kicked into overdrive now and both 'keepers pulled off excellent saves to stop any more goals from flying in.

Westmeath closed out the half strongest with points from Tommy McDaniels, Martin and Sharry to lead 1-11 to 1-04 at the interval.

Martin was excellent throughout and added to his haul after the break while O'Reilly made it onto the score sheet in the 44th minute.

Free-taker Heslin conjured his best form in the final quarter of the game and hit his first points from open play while sub Dempsey nailed a fortunate goal when his shot in from the right was fumbled by the 'keeper.

Wexford sub Donal Shanley pulled a consolation goal back late on for the Model County and finished with 1-02.

Westmeath: D Quinn; K Maguire, McMcCallon, J Gonoud; J Dolan, K Daly, N Mulligan; A Stone, G Egan (1-02, 1-00 pen); K Reilly (0-01), P Sharry (0-03), D Lynch; K Martin (0-04), J Heslin (0-08, 0-05f), T McDaniels (0-03).

Subs: D Glennon for Daly 49, S Dempsey (1-01) for McDaniels 52, D Corroon for Stone 55, J Egan for Mulligan 57, J Connellan (0-2) for Martin 62, C McCormack for Lynch 66.

Wexford: S Roche; R Devereux, J Rossiter, M Furlong (0-01); B Malone, E Nolan, K O'Grady (1-01); D Waters (0-01), C Kehoe; J Leacy, B Brosnan, P Curtis; C Lyng (0-04, 0-3f), J Tubritt, PJ Banville (0-02).

Subs: C Carty for Curtis 29, A Flynn for Leacy h/t, M O'Regan for Devereux h/t, D Shanley (1-02, 0-01f, 0-01 45) for Brosnan 43, J Wadding for Tubritt 51, T Rossiter for Nolan 55.

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).