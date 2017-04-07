Kieran Donaghy has been named on the Kerry bench for Sunday's Allianz FL Division 1 final against Dublin at Croke Park.

It's Donaghy's first appearance in the Kerry set up this year.

In a change to the side that defeated Tyrone last weekend, Jonathan Lyne comes into the half forward line with Kevin McCarthy moving to the corner - Barry John Keane is the player to lose out.

Kerry: Brendan Kealy; Fionn Fitzgerald (capt), Mark Griffin, Ronan Shanahan; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Anthony Maher; Jonathan Lyne, Michael Geaney, Donnchadh Walsh; Kevin McCarthy, Paul Geaney, Stephen O'Brien

Louth boss Colin Kelly has made two changes to the side that beat Tipperary to clinch promotion for the Division 3 final date with the Premier County at Croke Park on Saturday.

The Wee County made it successive promotions following a 0-16 to 0-12 at Semple Stadium. Anthony Williams, who missed match through suspension, returns at left corner-back as Kurt Murphy makes way while in attack, Ryan Burns replaces Sam Mulroy in the full-forward line.

Louth: Craig Lynch; Padraig Rath, Patrick Reilly, Anthony Williams; Derek Maguire, John Bingham, James Stewart; Tommy Durnin, Andy McDonnell; Declan Byrne, Pauric Smith, Bevan Duffy; Adrian Reid, Eoin O'Connor, Ryan Burns.

Having clinched their ticket back to Division 3 with two rounds to spare, Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney opted for experimentation in the games with Westmeath and Carlow. The Slaneysiders revert to a familar XV for the Division 4 decider against Westmeath - the opening game at GAA HQ (3pm) on Saturday.

Tipperary: Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors; Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Shane O'Connell; Liam Casey, Jack Kennedy; Josh Keane, Kevin O'Halloran, Brian Fox (capt); Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Emmet Moloney

Wexford: Shane Roche; Brian Malone, Jim Rossiter, Michael Furlong; Eoghan Nolan, John Leacy, Ronan Devereux; Daithi Waters, Colm Kehoe; Kevin O'Grady, Ben Brosnan, Paul Curtis; Ciaran Lyng, John Tubritt, PJ Banville.