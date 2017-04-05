For the second year running, Dublin and Kerry will contest the Division 1 final, while silverware in the other three divisions will also be handed out this weekend, writes James McMahon.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY 8 APRIL

Allianz FL Division 4 final

1500 Westmeath v Wexford, Croke Park

Allianz FL Division 3 final

1700 Louth v Tipperary, Croke Park

SUNDAY 9 APRIL

Allianz FL Division 2 final

1400 Kildare v Galway, Croke Park

Allianz FL Division 1 final

1600 Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park

It all began on February 4 and 112 games later we have the finalists in each of the four divisions in the Allianz Football League. With no semi-finals in the top flight, there is an earlier finish to this year's competition - extra time then for preparations ahead of summer combat.

Indeed, with the restructuring of the championship from 2018, could we see a more condensed, perhaps even earlier start to the league?

The Master Fixture list will reveal all later this year with regard to next season's calendar.

Old foes collide again

Kerry and Dublin in action during their recent league encounter at Austin Stack Park

It's 40 years exactly since Dublin and Kerry first met in a league final. On that April afternoon. the Kingdom prevailed by two points as another chapter was played out in their rivalry from the 1970s.

The counties met in two subsequent finals - 1987 and last year - with the Dubs winning both. The triumph from 12 months ago saw Jim Gavin's men ease to a 12-point victory. Second-half goals from Paul Flynn and Eric Lowndes saw Dublin achieve a fourth league title on the spin.

Their quest for a five-timer pits them against the last county to beat them in a competitive league/championship game. That was all of 36 games ago when Kerry had two points to spare in their spring clash in Killarney on 1 March 2015.

It's been a strange sort of league for Éamonn Fitzmautrice's side. Like a horse coming up on the inside rail they crept into the final courtesy of a strong finish that saw them account for Tyrone.

Their burst out of the stalls saw them whip Donegal, but much of their in-running was underwhelming as evidenced in their losses to Mayo and Monaghan and the draw with Cavan. They did rediscover much of their vigour in nearly toppling Dublin in Tralee on the Patrick's weekend.

Kerry are chasing a 20th league win and their first since 2009.

Dublin's strength in depth from the bench was again to the fore as they reeled in Monaghan to clinch their place in the decider. It continued a trend where Ulster teams put it to the Dubs in this spring campaign.

Dublin lie second behind Kerry in the league roll of honour with 13 titles.

Manager talk:

Jim Gavin - "We had a very tough game against Kerry in Tralee a few weeks ago. It could have went either way.

“Over the last number of years, since I’ve been involved, there’s been very little between both sides.

“It’s another great challenge. They’ve got some players coming back from club football as well, so it’s going to be a great game.”

Éamonn Fitzmaurice - "Playing Dublin in a provincial venue and playing Dublin in Croke Park are two different things. "That's the ultimate test really."

PATHS TO THE FINAL

DUBLIN

Dublin 0-18 Cavan 0-11

Dublin 0-10 Tyrone 1-7

Dublin 1-8 Donegal 2-5

Dublin 1-16 Mayo 0-7

Kerry 0-13 Dublin 0-13

Dublin 2-29 Roscommon 0-14

Dublin 2-15 Monaghan 1-15



KERRY

Kerry 2-17 Donegal 1-17

Mayo 0-15 Kerry 1-10

Monaghan 2-8 Kerry 1-10

Kerry 1-19 Roscommon 1-13

Kerry 0-13 Dublin 0-13

Cavan 1-10 Kerry 0-13

Kerry 1-21 Tyrone 2-11

Quick turnaround for Galway and Kildare

They meet for a second successive Sunday, with Galway having won in Pearse Stadium by a point, a result which clinched a return to the top flight for the first time since 2011. Kildare, who secured promotion in six rounds, return to Croker for a second league final in a year.

They lost to Clare in Division 3 decider last April.

Lilywhites boss Cian O'Neill opted for a much-changed side in Salthill, with only Fionn Dowling surviving from the win over Clare. All told O'Neill will be happy with that warm-up for this encounter.

That said, Galway played well within themselves to clinch their Division 1 ticket as they strive to win a first piece of silverware at Croke Park since 2001.

PATHS TO THE FINAL

GALWAY

Galway 0-14 Cork 1-11

Galway 1-13 Fermanagh 0-10

Galway 3-13 Clare 1-11

Meath 1-13 Galway 0-15

Galway 5-15 Derry 2-15

Galway 3-15 Down 1-13

Galway 0-14 Kildare 0-13

KILDARE

Kildare 3-17 Meath 0-16

Kildare 1-14 Cork 1-8

Derry 1-18 Kildare 1-17

Kildare 4-14 Fermanagh 0-14

Kildare 2-9 Down 0-10

Kildare 0-18 Clare 1-14

Galway 0-14 Kildare 0-13

Louth set for another final date

After completing successive promotions that will see them operate in Division 2 next season, Louth footballers will again be looking to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand when they face Tipperary in the Saturday's Division 3 decider.

After reaching the O'Byrne Cup final at the end of January, Colin Kelly's men pushed on their spring campaign and set the tone early on with a 12-point hammering of Laois. The only blemish en route to promotion was the heavy loss away to Armagh in Round 5, but they recovered sufficiently in the next round to defeat this weekend's opponents and so ensure their step up with a game to spare.

A very happy Tipperary football dressing room. Division 2 awaits next year! Well done lads on a massive result 🎉 #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/M8XPPimGXq — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) April 2, 2017

Tipperary left it late to secure their rise as they got the better of Armagh on a day of high drama in the third tier.

With time practically up, Michael Quinlivan goaled to secure a one-point win for the Premier at the Athletic Grounds last Sunday.

Quinlivan helped himself to a hat-trick of green flags on the day and so continue Tipperary's rise in the football ranks.

PATHS TO THE FINAL

LOUTH

Louth 2-16 Laois 0-10

Louth 0-11 Longford 0-10

Louth 2-13 Offaly 0-14

Louth 2-10 Antrim 1-11

Armagh 3-15 Louth 0-11

Louth 0-16 Tipperary 0-12

Sligo 0-17 Louth 1-11

TIPPERARY

Tipperary 2-12 Antrim 0-13

Sligo 2-14 Tipperary 1-16

Tipperary 1-16 Laois 1-10

Tipperary 3-17 Longford 0-18

Tipperary 2-15 Offaly 2-11.

Louth 0-16 Tipperary 0-12

Tipperary 3-8 Armagh 0-16

After two seasons in Division 4, Wexford, inspired by Seamus McEnaney made their escape with two rounds to spare.

After drawing their opening game against Carlow, Westmeath went on a winning run and the demolition of the Model County in their penultimate game saw them arrest the slide of three successive relegations.

PATHS TO THE FINAL

WEXFORD

Wexford 2-16 London 1-8

Wexford 0-16 Leitrim 0-14

Wexford 1-9 Waterford 0-10

Wexford 1-13 Wicklow 0-13

Wexford 0-15 London 0-9

Westmeath 3-24 Wexford 0-9

Carlow 2-14 Wexford 1-7

WESTMEATH

Westmeath 2-10 Carlow 2-10

Westmeath 1-18 Limerick 0-12

Westmeath 2-18 Leitrim 1-9

Westmeath 3-13 Waterford 2-11

Westmeath 0-19 Wicklow 0-14

Westmeath 3-24 Wexford 0-9

Westmeath 3-26 London 1-9

ONLINE

Live blogs on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1430 on Saturday and 1330 on Sunday.

TV

Live coverage of Westmeath v Wexford and Louth v Tipperary on TG4 from 1445 on Saturday and of Galway v Kildare and Dublin v Kerry from 1330 on Sunday.

Highlights of the day's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 from 2130.

All live games streamed on GAAGO.

RADIO

Live updates of Westmeath v Wexford and Louth v Tipperary on Saturday Sport from 1400. Live commentary of Galway v Kildare and Dublin v Kerry on Sunday Sport from 1330.

WEATHER

Dry conditions are expected on both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures possibly up to 17 C on Saturday. For more, go to met.ie







