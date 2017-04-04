Former Wexford star Larry O'Gorman gives his county a fighting chance against All-Ireland champions Tipperary in the semi-finals of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Model County had their most impressive victory to date under Davy Fitzgerald when beating Kikenny at Nowlan Park for the first time in 60 years on Sunday.

Tipperary, the only Division 1A side to win their quarter-final, will stand in their way at the same venue in the last four on Easter Sunday. Limerick or Galway await the winners.

"They're in with a great shout, looking at the performance against Kilkenny," O'Gorman told 2fm's Game On.

"They didn't go to Nowlan Park thinking they were going to lose but put in a good performance.

"Everyone still fancies Tipperary, no doubt about it, but Wexford will go down with all guns blazing"

"Over the league we've had some tremendous results against Limerick and Galway but yesterday we got our act together properly.

"We showed great work-rate, great belief and the teamwork was excellent.

"Everyone still fancies Tipperary, no doubt about it, but Wexford will go down with all guns blazing.

"Fingers crossed they might sneak into the final."

O'Gorman says the enthusiasm for the team in Wexford reminds him of 1996 when he was part of the last team from the county to lift Liam MacCarthy - though some fans were slower than others to get on board.

"The Davy factor has brought everything together," he said.

"When he was picked first, half of them were for him and half of them were against him.

"The crowd that were against him weren't really sure what was going to happen when he came in but now they're all back on the bandwagon, wearing their T-shirts and dancing at the crossroads!

"I was looking at a lot of stuff in the papers and on social media and it sort of reminded me of the first round of the Championship back in '96.

"We took on Kilkenny and if I'm not mistaken we only had 16 or 17 thousand at that game. Yesterday, there were nearly 15,000 in Nowlan Park."

"If you believe in it and it starts going right for you, you believe it more and more"

In trying to identify what has changed so dramatically to make Wexford contenders again, O'Gorman pointed to Fitzgerald's ambition and the effect of winning games on players' confidence.

"Sometimes when you have a new guy coming in, who's really focused and driven, wants success and breeds success...

"All the hard work that went in prior to start of the League in challenge matches and working on tactics has paid off.

"The players from day one have really believed in what he's doing.

"If you believe in it and it starts going right for you, you believe it more and more."