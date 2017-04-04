Bernard Flynn believes that Armagh's failure to win promotion from Divison 3 of the Allianz Football League is a huge setback for the county.

The Orchard County had won six of their seven games and racked up a huge scoring difference prior to Sunday's visit of Tipperary to the Athletic Grounds.

A point at home to Tipperary would have been enough to secure their return to Divison 2 but the All-Ireland semi-finalists pounced for an injury-time goal through Michael Quinlivan and victory that condemned the Ulster men to another season in the third tier.

"It's a devastating blow to Armagh. A disaster for Armagh football," Flynn told 2fm's Game On.

"Armagh should have closed it out. Kieran McGeeney must be having kittens. I wouldn't say he went to sleep.

"But full credit to Tipperary. After losing twice they're up in Division 2 now."

The goal was Quinlivan's third of the afternoon but Flynn was less than impressed by the defending that led to it.

"I watched the goal four or five times. He was brilliant, the finish was immense," said Flynn.

"(But) it should never have happened to a team that's trained by McGeeney.

"It's a kickout from Evan Comerford. Three guys get the wrong side of the man at midfield.

"Seven defenders, two little pop-passes with the hand and a goal."