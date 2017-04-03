Kerry defender Shane Enright expects another full-blooded encounter with Dublin when the sides meet in Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 1 final at Croke Park (throw-in 4pm).

Referee Sean Hurson showed 13 yellow cards, including two to Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny, in their drawn game in Tralee last month and Enright expects another physical encounter in the rematch of last year's league decider at HQ.

"It might be something similar," Enright told RTÉ Sport.

"When you play Dublin it's always going to be an intense game.

"The atmosphere was brilliant in Tralee and hopefully it'll be the same on Sunday."

The Kingdom haven't tasted league success since 2009. They went on to lift Sam Maguire that September, fulfilling a familiar pattern.

The last five times they they have been league champions, they've subsequently done the double.

"It would be great to win an Allianz League," said Enright.

"We haven't won one in a while and when we have in previous years we've gone on and done well in the All-Ireland campaign.

"We're under no illusions. Dublin haven't gone so many games unbeaten without being the form team .

"They'll be hard to beat but we'll give it a good go."

.@MartyM_RTE previews Sunday's #AllianzLeagues football Division 1 & 2 finals with Philly McMahon, Shane Enright, Shane Walsh and Eoin Doyle pic.twitter.com/rvuJ0L0zRp — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) April 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Dublin march on, 36 games unbeaten, and in pursuit of a fifth league title in a row.

Though according to All-Star defender Philly McMahon, the main aim is to iron out the issues that saw them need a late goal to beat Monaghan at the weekend.

"We're not playing on Sunday to win a title or retain anything," he said.

"We're going out to improve from the Monaghan game and to work on our standards and grow each game before eventually going into the break and coming back for the Championship."