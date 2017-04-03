Dublin and Kerry will contest the Allianz League final on Sunday at 4pm in Croke Park, the GAA has confirmed.

The sides drew in Tralee on St Patrick's weekend and Kerry will be trying to stop the Dubs from winning their fifth consecutive league title.

The Division 2 final between Galway and Kildare will serve as the curtain-raiser and has a throw-in time of 2pm.

The Division 3 and 4 finals will take place in Croke Park on Saturday, with Wexford taking on Westmeath at 3pm, and Tipperary facing Louth at 5pm.

The hurling league semi-final between Tipperary and Wexford will take place at Nowlan Park on Easter Sunday, April 16

Limerick will have home advantage against Galway in the Gaelic Grounds on the same day.

Throw-in times have yet to be confirmed.