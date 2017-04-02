Ger Loughnane believes that hurling’s Division 1A teams are burned out by the time the League quarter-finals come around and that’s why they're dropping like flies.

Three sides from the tier two Division 1A are through to the semi-finals having beaten higher ranked opposition.

On Sunday Limerick beat Cork, Wexford knocked out Kilkenny and Galway took care of Waterford. The League has been won the last two years by teams from Division 1B - Waterford and Clare respectively.

And speaking on RTÉ2’s League Sunday, All-Ireland winning Clare manager Loughnane believes that Division 1A is simply too tough.

“A big thing - Division 1A is like a blood sport,” he said. "To stay in Division 1A is cut-throat and teams make such a big effort to stay in it, you ease off.

“That has been the pattern with the last two Leagues won by teams from Division 1B and there’s every chance the same thing could happen again this year.”