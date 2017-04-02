All four Allianz Football League finals will take place next weekend at Croke Park.

There will be two double-headers, starting with the Division 3 and 4 deciders on Saturday, with the top two tiers being decided on Sunday.

Getting the ball rolling will be Westmeath and Wexford in the Division 4 final at 3.0 on Saturday with Louth-Tipperary in the Division 3 final to follow at 5.0.

The following day at GAA Headquarters, the Division 2 final between Kildare and Galway is first up with a 2.0 throw-in.

The main event is the Division 1 clash of Dublin and Kerry, which throws in at 4.0. The Dubs are looking to win their fifth League title on the bounce and extend their unbeaten record to 37 games.

For their part, the Kingdom will be aiming for revenge following their resounding defeat to the Dubs in last year’s Division 1 final.

Kerry seemed out of the equation at the start of Saturday’s final, but their big win over Tyrone coupled with defeats for Donegal and Monaghan saw them squeeze into the final.

Meanwhile, in hurling the Division 1 semi-final line-up has been confirmed. Wexford will meet All-Ireland champions Tipperary while Galway take on Limerick – both of those games are on Sunday, April 16 with times and venues to be confirmed by the GAA.

Saturday, April 8

Allianz Football League Division 4 final

Croke Park, 3.0, Westmeath v Wexford

Allianz Football League Division 3 final

Croke Park, 5.0, Louth v Tipperary

Sunday, April 9

Allianz Football League Division 2 final

Croke Park, 2.0, Kildare v Galway

Allianz Football League Division 1 final

Croke Park, 4.0, Dublin v Kerry

Sunday, April 16

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals

Tipperary v Wexford

Galway v Limerick