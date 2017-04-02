Wexford and Westmeath had already booked their places in the Division 4 final before the final round of games and they took very different approaches to their matches on Sunday.

Wexford, under first-year manager Seamus McEnaney were hammered by a Carlow side that ensured a third-place finish in the table.

Westmeath by contrast kept their foot very much on the pedal and hammered London at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar.

Jamie Clarke got two second-half goals against Wexford, who were reduced to 14 men shortly after the break, to put Carlow on the road to victory. They eventually won 2-14 to 1-07.

The Yellow Bellies have now lost two games on the bounce having won their first five games back-to-back, though no doubt they already had one eye on next Saturday’s Division 4 final against Westmeath.

The Exiles travelled to the Midlands hoping to avoid finishing at the bottom of the football ladder again, but those ideas went out the window pretty quickly. The Lake County led by a commanding 3-19 to 0-03 at half-time and went on to win by 3-26 to 1-09.

Later in the afternoon, Limerick had four points to spare over Wicklow at Newcastlewest. The home side beat the Garden County 2-13 to 2-09, meaning they finished fifth in the table and consigned the visitors to second bottom, just ahead of London on scoring difference.

On Saturday, Leitrim beat Waterford 1-13 to 2-08 at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada to round out their Division 4 campaigns.