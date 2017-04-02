Clare 3-18 Dublin 0-19

Second-half goals from John Conlon and Tony Kelly ensured that Clare maintained their Division 1A status as they saw off Dublin by 3-19 to 0-19 in front of 7,276 spectators at Cusack Park.

Having witnessed their footballing counterparts suffer a sizeable defeat to Meath, the Banner finally got something to cheer about in the double-header as they overturned a two-point half-time deficit to outscore Dublin by 2-10 to 0-06 and banish them to the second tier for 2018.

The visitors had much the better of proceedings in the opening period but crucially fired seven wides, had two goal chances somehow saved by goalkeeper Andrew Fahey, while leaking one themselves at the other end when Aron Shanagher raided for a 20th minute goal.

It meant that for all their dominance, Dublin only led by two by the midway point at 0-13 to 1-08 after finishing strong with eight of the last 11 points, thanks in the main to Donal Burke and David Treacy, who raided for three points apiece in that period.

With time to regroup, Clare were a transformed side on the restart, with Tony Kelly, Colm Galvin and John Conlon all finding space as they hit the ground running with 1-04 in only four minutes.

Kelly picked off two of those points, while Conlon raced through for the 39th-minute goal that catapulted the home side 2-12 to 0-13 clear.

Dublin did respond, mainly through Treacy, to lower the arrears to three entering the final quarter.

However, the result was effectively put beyond any doubt when Kelly intercepted a puck-out to bear down on goal and fire to the right corner of the net from 35 metres in the 58th minute.

It would prove the death knell to Dublin’s hopes as a buoyant Clare finished strongly to protect their 90 year home record against Dublin and, more significantly, secure safety.

Clare: Andrew Fahey; Cian Dillon, David McInerney, Seadna Morey; Brendan Bugler, Conor Cleary, David Fitzgerald (0-01); Jamie Shanahan, Colm Galvin (0-02); Tony Kelly (1-03), Podge Collins, John Conlon (1-01); Cathal McInerney, Aron Shanagher (1-02), David Reidy (0-06, 0-05f)

Subs: Jason McCarthy (0-02) for Shanahan (20), Paul Flanagan for Morey (HT), Aaron Cunningham (0-01) for C. McInerney (49), Cathal Malone for Cleary (59), Gearoid O’Connell for Bugler (67)

Dublin: Conor Dooley; Shane Barrett, Eoghan O’Donnell, Oisin Gough; Chris Crummey (0-03), Cian O’Callaghan, Liam Rushe; Darragh O’Connell, Ben Quinn; Ryan O’Dwyer, Niall McMorrow (0-1), Caolán Conway (0-02); David Treacy (0-07, 0-05f), Donal Burke (0-03), Eamon Dillon (0-03).

Subs: Jake Malone for Quinn (35), Cian Boland for Conway (47), Rian McBride for O’Dwyer (49), Fergal Whitley for McMorrow (63), Sean Ó Riann for Treacy (67)

Referee: Johnny Ryan (Tipperary)