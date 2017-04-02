Tipperary will be playing in Division 2 next year after a goal from hat-trick hero Michael Quinlivan with the final kick of the game claimed victory over Armagh on a day of drama in Division 3.

Armagh 0-16 Tipperary 3-08

The Athletic Grounds in Armagh hosted a straight shoot-out for promotion and it looked like the hosts would come out on top for long periods.

The sides exchanged points early on before a trio of scores from Jamie Clarke, Aidan Forker and Niall Grimley helped Armagh into a 0-07 to 0-04 half-time lead.

Tipperary levelled on the restart with a goal from Quinlivan and when the full-forward found the net for the second time the Premier County led 2-05 to 0-10 with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Consistent with the see-saw nature of the tie, Armagh surged back in front, however, as points from Andrew Murnin, two from Oisin O'Neill and another from Clarke put them into a four-point lead.

But Tipperary inched their way back into contention, and Quinlivan struck again deep into injury-time to wrest promotion from Armagh at the death.

A very happy Tipperary football dressing room. Division 2 awaits next year! Well done lads on a massive result 🎉 #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/M8XPPimGXq — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) April 2, 2017

Louth 1-11 Sligo 0-17

Tipperary will play Louth in next Saturday's Division 3 final, but the already promoted Wee County couldn't finish their schedule with a win thanks to a stirring second-half Sligo comeback.

The hosts hit the front with an early goal from Ronan Holcroft in Drogheda, and three first-half points from Jim McEneaney helped Louth into a 1-06 to 0-05 half-time lead.

Sligo scored the opening two points of the second half to cut the gap to two, and that margin remained until the Yeats County began to take control with around 20 minutes remaining.

Three points in succession from free-taker Niall Murphy drew the sides level at 1-10 to 0-13 and a Mark Breheny free gave the Yeats County their first lead since the early stages.

Adrian McIntyre added another before two more Murphy scores allowed Sligo run out three-point winners.

Antrim 1-13 Longford 0-16

The 13 men of Longford saved their Division 3 status in dramatic fashion as a late, late free from Sean McCormack salvaged a draw at Corrigan Park and sent Antrim down to the bottom tier.

In a rollercoaster game, Longford took a 0-10 to 0-07 advantage into the interval thanks to three late first half points, but Antrim's forwards had looked dangerous and would have the benefit of the breeze in the second period.

However, it was the Leinster county that came out firing on the restart and points from Robbie Smyth, Liam Connerton and a Paddy Collum '45' made it 0-13 to 0-08 after 44 minutes.

But CJ McCourty brought the Saffrons back into it with a goal from the penalty spot and when Andrew Farrell was sent off for a second booking, the hosts would have felt confident of overturning a one-point deficit.

Declan Lynch levelled for Antrim but Longford retook the initiative with two quick scores to take a 0-15 to 1-10 lead into the final stages only to have their hopes were dented further, though, when they went down to 13 men.

The numerical advantage stood to Antrim, and three points in a row from McGourty put the Ulster side in front in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But as the clock ran down, Longford won a free and saviour McCormack coolly converted.

Offaly 3-15 Laois 4-11

A thrilling game at O'Connor Park in Tullamore resulted in relegation for a gutsy Laois team at the hands of neighbours Offaly.

The Faithful looked to have put their rivals away on several occasions, but Laois, inspired by Donie Kingston, refused to throw in the towel only to fall just short.

Offaly led by two in the early going when Sean Doyle hit the back of the net to give Offaly a 1-04 to 0-02 lead that looked set to spark a comfortable victory for the home side as Joey O'Connor and Eoin Carroll helped them open up a 1-09 to 0-03 advantage.

That nine-point lead was only three at the break, though, as a goal from Donie Kingston gave Laois hope of a comeback at 1-09 to 1-06.

Offaly were frustrated to have let Laois back into and set about restoring their lead on the restart with Graham Guilfoyle scoring a goal inside the opening minute.

Kevin Meaney replied in short order for the O'Moore men, though, and a point from Evan O'Carroll brought the margin back to three, 2-10 to 2-07.

That provoked another response from Offaly, and Sean Doyle's second goal, swiftly followed by a red card for Meaney, gave Laois another mountain to climb as Offaly extended their lead to seven, 3-13 to 2-09.

They set about it though, and Kingston followed up his penalty with another goal to leave just one between them at 3-14 to 4-10 with five minutes to play.

Bernard Allen gave Offaly some breathing room, but Kingston replied once again as the game ticked into injury time but it wasn't enough.